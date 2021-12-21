Broward COVID-19 testing sites showing long lines, experiencing shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments

Lines at drive through COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County have been very long, with people sometimes waiting hours for their turn in line.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Lines at drive through COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County have been very long, with people sometimes waiting hours for their turn in line.

This comes as cases continue to rise across the state.

The message from Broward Mayor Michael Udine on Tuesday was one of calm, urging residents to get vaccinated and boosted.

“What we’re seeing is, and the data’s showing, is if you’re vaccinated and you’re boosted this is really something that we’re going to manage through very quickly,” said Udine. “The omicron seems to be something that’s spreading faster but is a lot lest medically dangerous.”

While there currently are no mandates in place, Udine said people should take common sense precautions, like wearing masks or avoiding gathering indoors.

“I’m trying to tell people get outside, do things outdoors,” he said.

Over the past couple weeks, cases of the omicron variant have continued to rise in Broward County and across the state and country.

Ad

The increased spread, plus holiday travel plans, has more people flooding back to testing sites, which were packed all across the county Tuesday.

For now, Broward has drive through sites at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, Markham Park in Sunrise, and at Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale. Mayor Udine said the county is considering opening more.

For information on where you can get a COVID-19 test or vaccine in South Florida, click here.

He also said that, so far, even though cases are surging, hospitalizations are remaining at a manageable level.

“Over the summer we had about 16-1700 people with Covid in the hospitals. I think yesterday’s number was about 140 people in the hospital with Covid,” Udine said.

In addition to drive through sites, Broward also has walk up sites that may have shorter lines.

Ad

As with most of the state, there is a shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments at testing sites.

However, both Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System told Local 10 News they do have the treatments in their emergency rooms for sick patients that need them.

Broward County testing sites

Boulevard Heights Community Center (Walk-Up) – Saturday Hours

6770 Garfield Street

Hollywood, FL 33024

C.B. Smith Park (Drive-Through)

900 N. Flamingo Road

Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Dania Beach Parking Garage at City Hall (Walk-Up) – Sunday Hours

49 Park Ave E

Dania Beach, FL 33004

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

100 Terminal Dr,

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Markham Park (Drive-Through)

16001 W. State Road 84

Sunrise, FL 33326

Mills Pond Park (Drive-Through) – Sunday Hours

Ad

2201 NW 9th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Pompano Park (Walk-Up) – Saturday Hours

4001 Bailey Road

North Lauderdale, FL 33068

Sunny Lake Bird Sanctuary (Walk-Up) – Sunday Hours

5300 Griffin Road

Davie, FL 33314

FOR STUDENTS ONLY

Paul Hughes Health Center (Walk-Up) – Saturday Hours – K-12 Students Only

205 N.W. 6th Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Plantation Heritage Park Fountain Room (Walk-Up) – K-12 Students Only

1100 S. Fig Tree Lane

Plantation, FL 33317

South Regional Health Center (Walk-Up) – K-12 Students Only

4105 Pembroke Road

Hollywood, FL 33021