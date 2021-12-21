Broward COVID-19 testing sites showing long lines, experiencing shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments

SUNRISE, Fla. – Lines at drive through COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County have been very long, with people sometimes waiting hours for their turn in line.
This comes as cases continue to rise across the state.
The message from Broward Mayor Michael Udine on Tuesday was one of calm, urging residents to get vaccinated and boosted.
“What we’re seeing is, and the data’s showing, is if you’re vaccinated and you’re boosted this is really something that we’re going to manage through very quickly,” said Udine. “The omicron seems to be something that’s spreading faster but is a lot lest medically dangerous.”
While there currently are no mandates in place, Udine said people should take common sense precautions, like wearing masks or avoiding gathering indoors.
“I’m trying to tell people get outside, do things outdoors,” he said.
Over the past couple weeks, cases of the omicron variant have continued to rise in Broward County and across the state and country.
The increased spread, plus holiday travel plans, has more people flooding back to testing sites, which were packed all across the county Tuesday.
For now, Broward has drive through sites at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, Markham Park in Sunrise, and at Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale. Mayor Udine said the county is considering opening more.
For information on where you can get a COVID-19 test or vaccine in South Florida, click here.
He also said that, so far, even though cases are surging, hospitalizations are remaining at a manageable level.
“Over the summer we had about 16-1700 people with Covid in the hospitals. I think yesterday’s number was about 140 people in the hospital with Covid,” Udine said.
In addition to drive through sites, Broward also has walk up sites that may have shorter lines.
As with most of the state, there is a shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments at testing sites.
However, both Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System told Local 10 News they do have the treatments in their emergency rooms for sick patients that need them.
Broward County testing sites
Boulevard Heights Community Center (Walk-Up) – Saturday Hours
6770 Garfield Street
Hollywood, FL 33024
C.B. Smith Park (Drive-Through)
900 N. Flamingo Road
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Dania Beach Parking Garage at City Hall (Walk-Up) – Sunday Hours
49 Park Ave E
Dania Beach, FL 33004
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
100 Terminal Dr,
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Markham Park (Drive-Through)
16001 W. State Road 84
Sunrise, FL 33326
Mills Pond Park (Drive-Through) – Sunday Hours
2201 NW 9th Ave.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Pompano Park (Walk-Up) – Saturday Hours
4001 Bailey Road
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Sunny Lake Bird Sanctuary (Walk-Up) – Sunday Hours
5300 Griffin Road
Davie, FL 33314
FOR STUDENTS ONLY
Paul Hughes Health Center (Walk-Up) – Saturday Hours – K-12 Students Only
205 N.W. 6th Ave.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Plantation Heritage Park Fountain Room (Walk-Up) – K-12 Students Only
1100 S. Fig Tree Lane
Plantation, FL 33317
South Regional Health Center (Walk-Up) – K-12 Students Only
4105 Pembroke Road
Hollywood, FL 33021