Rollover crash with 3 injured causes traffic delays on US 1 in Fort Lauderdale

Calvin Hughes, Anchor

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Traffic alert: Rollover crash on U.S. 1 at Northeast 16th Street

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A car crash involving four vehicles is causing Tuesday afternoon traffic delays on US 1 in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, two drivers and a pedestrian were injured at Northeast 13th Street and North Federal Highway.

One of the vehicles rolled over and the driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Another driver and a pedestrian suffered minor injuries, but they also required hospitalization.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.

