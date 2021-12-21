South Florida will get new area code as 305 and 786 are almost all used up

A man talks on his phone as he walks through a normally bustling Lincoln Road shopping area with few others due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The 305 is an area code that became code-speak for Miami to South Florida insiders, but the growing region will soon need another telephone prefix.

The Florida Public Service Commission learned Tuesday that area code 305 and South Florida’s second area code 786 will both be used up by the beginning of 2024.

Originally assigned in 1947, 305 was Florida’s original statewide area code. Now it’s one of 22 area codes around the state.

South Florida’s second area code, 786, was added in 1998. It spells out SUN on the telephone keypad.

PSC staffers will make recommendations for the new three digits next month, with the Commission set to vote on the new area code in February