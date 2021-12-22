COVID-19 cases rising in Broward County as lines swell for testing

In Broward County, officials say 80 percent of eligible people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – In Broward County, officials say 80 percent of eligible people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot.

The county operates eight testing sites and has 400 private vaccine sites. Its looking to expand hours at the testing sites but needs more staff.

The county also needs municipalities to provide land for additional testing sites.

Broward Mayor Michael Udine was on a call with representatives from Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare Wednesday morning.

“We are reaching out to the different stake holders to expand those hours, because we know there is going to be a big surge for people that want tests,” said Udine. “It is not a staffing problem, It’s logistic, all the way around. We need more spaces. We are reaching out to municipalities for different facilities and will do what we can.”

The Broward Health Department reported a 17.5 percent positivity rate.

Currently, Broward Health reports 65 COVID-19 patients, up from 48 reported on Friday.

Of those patients, 85 percent of them are unvaccinated.

Patients are being treated for mild cold symptoms, but the virus is not impacting lungs as it did in the past.

Memorial Health System reported 103 COVID-19 patients. They reported 60 Friday.

While the emergency rooms have seen huge increases in patients, the ICUs have plenty of capacity.

“The emergency rooms are being overrun by people that are coming there, but they are not being admitted because they are not in that type of predicament,” said Broward Mayor Michael Udine. “We need to make sure that you’re consulting with your primary care provider first. Don’t use the ER as the first line of defense.

“North Broward Health said they spoke to the governor’s chief of staff and 10,000 monoclonal antibody kits are being distributed through the state.”

A total of 2,500 booster shots are being administered in Broward nursing homes.

“The county has contracted with nursing homes and assisted living facilities we are sending CDR Maguire, they are doing booster shots at ALFs,” said Udine. “They already did six of them. We will get through all of them.”

There are no mask mandates currently in place.

