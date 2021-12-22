Hollywood police searching for young man who donated his piggy bank money as a thank you for their service

A sweet holiday gesture is making the rounds on social media after a local little boy donated his piggy bank money to the Hollywood Police Department.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A sweet holiday gesture is making the rounds on social media after a local little boy donated his piggy bank money to the Hollywood Police Department.

It’s not a typical case for Hollywood PD.

Police are searching for a William Hernandez. He’s responsible for writing a sweet holiday card, that read:

“To HPD, thank you for your service! From my piggy bank to you. William S. Hernandez.”

Inside the card was the young man’s hard-earned cash.

We need our communities help! William Hernandez sent us money from his piggy bank for the holiday season and our hearts... Posted by Hollywood Police Department on Monday, December 20, 2021

“The problem is there’s no return address,” said Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi.

She said the gesture touched the department, which has endured an extremely difficult year, losing two officers in October.

“Honestly it has been a really tough year for everybody involved, the staff, the officers, but one thing we have realized through this heartache is the community is really supportive,” Bettineschi said.

The department turned to social media in an effort to find the giving boy and the community chimed in through dozens of comments.

Ad

Currently the department is still searching for the young man who brought them some much-needed joy.

“Hopefully they will see this on TV, maybe his parents will see it and say that my child,” said Bettineschi.