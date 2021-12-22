Miami-Dade man wins $5 million Florida Lottery prize

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County man has hit it really big playing a $20 scratch-off game.

Arnulfo Chavez-Bermudez, 38, of Princeton, claimed a $5 million top price from Florida Lottery’s Gold Rush Limited game just in time for the holidays.

Chavez-Bermudez bought the lucky ticket from La Azteca De Oro, located at 406 North Krome Avenue in Homestead.

He decided to take his winnings in a lump sum worth $3.96 million, state lottery officials said.

The store that sold the ticket gets a $10,000 bonus commission.

Meanwhile, Fidel Charles, 28, of Jacksonville, won a $1 million prize playing the same game. His ticket was bought at a Sunoco station in his hometown, and he took a lump sum of $795,000.

Gold Rush Limited has been in play since September and there are 27 of the $5 million top prizes still yet to be paid, according to Florida Lottery’s website.

