A grieving mother asks for the public’s help in finding her son’s killer

A grieving mother is working with Lauderhill police and asking the community for any information about the person who shot and killed her son

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A South Florida mother is pleading for the public’s help in finding the person who shot and killed her son.

Angela Cunningham says she is on a mission and is not going to stop until she finds answers.

“It’s not fair, it’s not fair if people said they love him. If they love him, stand up for him,” said Cunningham.

Her son, 33-year-old Brandon Smith, was shot dead in the road, the suspect driving off with his vehicle.

“This is something we are vigorously investigating as you can see the family is extremely hurt,” said Lt. Mike Santiago, Lauderhill police.

The father of four was found in the area of 4750 Northwest 16th Court in the middle of the night on Nov. 21st.

“Brandon was a father, a son and a brother. These are the times we need the community to come forward. We do know there were plenty of people there,” said Santiago.

So far, no one has come forward to ease the family’s pain.

“I don’t want my son to be gone in pain. Have died in vain. We are not getting any sleep. After this, I ended up in the hospital from not eating. I wasn’t taking my medicine because they took my heart,” said Cunningham.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.