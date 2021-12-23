Caught on Camera: 3-year-old assaulted at a Walgreens in Miami

Police are looking for a man who hit a three-year-old at a Walgreens in Miami and ran off

MIAMI – Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera assaulting a three-year-old at a Walgreens in Allapattah.

Police say the incident happened at the Walgreens at 1695 Northwest 20th Street on Dec. 13th.

Surveillance video shows a woman standing in line at the pharmacy with her three-year-old son, when a male approaches her son, violently striking him in the head before rushing out of the store. Fire rescue crews responded and treated the little boy on the scene.

That man has since been identified as 28-year-old Marvin Green. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Detectives say he frequents the Allapattah neighborhood.

Anyone with information is is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Assaults Unit at (305) 603-6940 or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.