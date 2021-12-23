Driver faces DUI manslaughter after crash that killed bicyclist in Weston

WESTON, Fla. – An arrest has been made in a crash that killed a bicyclist in Weston months ago.

Lidor Lahiani, 21, of Hollywood, was taken into custody Tuesday and faces one count of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI crash with property damage and one count of possession of Alprazolam (Xanax), the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives say Lahiani was driving east on West State Road 84, east of Indian Trace, around 10:35 a.m. on Sept. 4 when his 2014 Hyundai Sonata collided with a man riding his bike who was also going east.

“The on-scene investigation revealed Lahiani drove off the roadway several times and into the gravel construction area,” BSO said in a news release. “He then hit a construction barricade with the passenger side of his vehicle, re-entered the road and struck the victim’s bike with the front driver side of the Hyundai.”

Lahiani stopped after the crash, then continued eastbound for a short time before returning to the scene, investigators said.

The victim, whose name has not been released by authorities, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center and died Oct. 27, detectives said.

Last week, a man was arrested in a separate crash that killed a bicyclist in Weston back in May.