Christmas Eve bank robber sought by FBI

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank in Broward County on Christmas Eve morning.

Investigators say he hit the Wells Fargo bank branch at 2200 West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach at about 9 a.m. Friday.

“A robber entered the bank, stated he had a gun and demanded money from a bank employee,” the FBI said in a statement. “There were customers in the bank at the time of the robbery; there were no injuries. The amount of money taken (if any) will not be released at this time.”

Anyone with information about the crime — or who recognizes the man in the photo above — is asked to call 754-703-2000.

A bank robber hit a Coral Springs bank on Christmas Eve last year.