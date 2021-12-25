North Miami councilman isolates after testing positive for coronavirus

MIAMI – Alix Desulme, a North Miami councilman, said he learned on Saturday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Desulme released a statement saying it was a breakthrough infection since he was inoculated and received the booster shot against COVID-19.

“I only have mild cold-like symptoms,” Desulme said. “If I was not vaccinated and boosted, my symptoms could have been much worse. I am continuing to isolate myself at home, where I have been for the last two days.”

Florida reported nearly 33,000 new COVID-19 cases to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Friday. It’s the second consecutive day the state sets a new record for daily case increase.

According to the latest Florida Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 data report, the new-case positivity rate in Miami-Dade County is 16.6%.

At 6,472 deaths out of 702,309 cases, Miami-Dade is the ninth county in the country with the highest number of deaths associated with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to an analysis by epidemiologists with Johns Hopkins University.

