2 bodies found in car in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found inside a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Tamarac.

The bodies were discovered in a residential area along the 4600 block of Northwest 59th Court after someone called 911 shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday to report a suspicious incident.

BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said deputies found both victims dead inside the vehicle.

She said homicide detectives and Crime Scene Unit investigators are conducting a death investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.