COVID surge may delay garbage pickup for some Miami-Dade residents

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Some Miami-Dade County residents who typically have their garbage picked up on Tuesdays may have to hang on to their waste a little bit longer as the Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management is experiencing higher than normal employee absences due to the COVID-19 surge, department officials confirmed in a news release.

Due to the employee absences, all routes may not be able to be completed Tuesday.

“As a remedy, DSWM will be collecting any remaining Tuesday routes tomorrow, Wednesday, December 29,” the news release stated. “If your waste is not collected today, please leave your green waste cart out so we can collect it tomorrow.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and greatly appreciate your patience as we continue to work to serve our community despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic.”

Residents seeking more information may call 311 or visit miamidade.gov/solidwaste.