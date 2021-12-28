Man arrested in connection with killing of Doral housekeeper

DORAL, Fla. – A 46-year-old man was arrested Monday after a housekeeper was killed inside a home in Doral, authorities confirmed.

Luis Manuel Romero-Moran is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a charge of first-degree murder.

Jail records list “domestic violence” as a remark under the charge he is facing.

Local 10 News has requested a copy of Romero-Moran’s arrest report, which should have more details regarding the incident and the suspect’s relationship to the victim.

Miami-Dade police, who have taken over the homicide investigation, confirmed that the victim was killed Monday morning inside a home in the gated Doral Isles neighborhood in the 10900 block of Northwest 72nd Street.

Police say a doctor and his wife live at the home, but were unharmed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.