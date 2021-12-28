Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man from Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are searching for an 80-year-old man who hasn’t been seen or heard from since early Monday morning.

According to authorities, Alberto Delgado was last seen leaving his home in Davie around 5 a.m. Monday in his 2017 blue Volkswagen Jetta with Florida tag HUBS31.

Police said he has medical issues that require medication.

Delgado is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Spiller at 954-693-8270 or email Zspiller@davie-fl.gov.