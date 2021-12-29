Detectives arrest man accused of plowing into group of children, killing 2 in Wilton Manors

Deputies arrested Sean Greer, 27, on Tuesday and he is facing charges in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Detectives arrested a man on Tuesday who is accused of plowing into a group of children on Monday in Wilton Manors. Two died and the man drove away.

Deputies identified the man who was driving a 2009 Honda Accord Sedan as Sean Charles Greer and the slain children as 5-year-old Kylie Jones and 6-year-old Andrea Fleming.

Deputies said there were also four children injured: Two 9-year-old girls, a 2-year-old boy, and a 10-year-old boy.

Witnesses said Greer ran over the kids shortly after 2:45 p.m., while he was traveling southbound on Northwest Ninth Avenue, between Northwest 24th and 26th streets.

Officers with the Wilton Manors and Fort Lauderdale police departments, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Fire Rescue responded.

Deputies said Greer was behind a Broward County Transit bus that stopped to drop off a passenger. As the bus pulled out to continue southbound, Greer failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it, deputies said.

Greer then veered right and drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk — striking the group of children — deputies said. The girls died on the sidewalk.

Fire Rescue took the children injured to Broward Health Medical Center. Deputies recovered the Honda, which had damage consistent with being involved in the crash.

Deputies said Greer, who was on probation for burglary, confessed. The car’s bumper came off during the crash.

He faces two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries and driving with a suspended license.