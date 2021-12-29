Florida hits high for single-day COVID cases, shatters record set on Christmas Eve

A man is tested for COVID-19, at a walk-up testing site run by Nomi Health, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in downtown Miami. Officials in Miami-Dade County have opened two new coronavirus testing sites and extended hours at Zoo Miami in response to an increased demand. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI, Fla. – Florida has set a record for new COVID-19 cases with 46,923 reported, according to numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new numbers from Tuesday shattered the record set on Christmas Eve with 32,874 cases.

The current cases have now have pushed Florida to more than 4 million with a total of 4,012,152 since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that new cases of COVID-19 in the United States have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average. Health officials attribute the surge to the highly contagious omicron variant.

New cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, eclipsing the old mark of 250,000, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University, reported the AP.

Ad

Both Miami-Dade and Broward counties are opening new testing sites to accommodate the demand for testing.

Find testing and vaccination sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties by clicking here.

(Local 10 executive producer Natalie Morera contributed to this report.)