Amy Schneider wins 21st game on ‘Jeopardy!’

MIAMI – Amy Schneider won for the 21st time on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday night.

The 42-year-old engineering manager from Oakland, California, won $37,400 more — for a total of $806,000 in winnings.

During her Nov. 17 debut on the show, she became the first openly transgender contestant to compete.

To set the single-game winnings record, Schneider will have to beat James Holzhauer, who broke the record with 32 consecutive wins and $131,127 in winnings in 2019.

