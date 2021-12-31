Pair of Broward businesses targeted for very expensive equipment in days after Christmas

Two South Florida business owners are devastated after having equipment worth thousands of dollars stolen, right in the middle of the holidays.

One of those people is David Croyle, who owns 413 Landscaping in Pompano Beach.

“This is my livelihood,” he said. “I’ve worked really hard to get to where I am, only for in a matter of minutes, a couple of crooks to destroy it.”

Croyle’s story begins on Christmas Day when he was riding his bike with his son. An accident sent Coyle to the hospital with a broken tibia and torn meniscus.

Unfortunately, his bad luck didn’t end there.

On Dec. 27 at approximately 5 a.m., surveillance video shows a white pickup truck with no tailgate and damage to the front passenger side pull onto the property where Coyle’s equipment is stored.

Eventually, the crooks broke through the gate and stole $25,000 worth of equipment.

“I honestly didn’t know whether to laugh or cry at that point because, it’s kind of like we can overcome one thing with the injury and not being able to work, but what do I do now,” Coyle said.

He reported to theft to police.

A couple days later, Coyle saw a post on Facebook showing a very similar heist, with a very similar white pickup truck being used.

Nathan Gray is the operations manager at Access Doors and Windows which is located in Deerfield Beach.

“I pulled up and knew something was a little off and I realized our giant dump trailer had been stolen,” Gray said.

Only two days after the theft of Croyle’s equipment, surveillance video at Access Doors and Windows shows a white pickup truck, with no tailgate and damage to the front passenger side, pull onto their property around 5 a.m. and steal their $10,000 dump trailer.

“They were very determined,” Gray said of the crooks. “We had heavy duty hitch lock on it, we had all of the wheels chained, we had it chained to a tree, but they brought out a grinder and cut right through everything.”

Now, both companies are hoping the people seen in the surveillance videos are caught, and more importantly, their equipment is returned.

“We try to do right by our customers and just to see somebody come up and take their time and steal what you work hard for, it’s very frustrating,” said Gray.

Access Doors and Windows is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the return of their trailer, which they say has a unique coating inside of it that makes it very distinguishable.

The people at 413 Landscaping have set up a GoFundMe page to help them recoup some of their losses. The link can be found by clicking here.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the people in the surveillance video is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.