Arsonists set Christmas tree on fire next to famous Southernmost Point Buoy

KEY WEST, Fla. – Key West police are searching for two males who they said placed a Christmas tree in front of the iconic Southernmost Point Buoy landmark and then lit it on fire.

The incident occurred sometime between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the fire, which was extinguished by Key West firefighters, caused extensive damage to the anchored concrete buoy.

The suspects were identified only as two white males.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000.