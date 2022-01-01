Florida man dies after exiting moving car on highway; woman arrested

TAMPA, Fla. – Authorities say a Florida man has died after exiting a moving car on a busy interstate highway near Tampa.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 25-year-old Pinellas Park man exited the car for unknown reasons on I-275 while it was traveling at highway speeds and was struck by passing vehicles early Saturday.

His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the car, 38-year-old Toshia Lizette Caldwell, was arrested and jailed on charges of driving under the influence.

Court records did not list an attorney for Caldwell.