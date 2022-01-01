75º
New Year’s Eve partygoers hit Bayfront Park to welcome 2022 Miami style

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

MIAMI – After pausing things a year ago, the highly anticipated New Year’s Eve bash in Miami returned just in time to ring in 2022.

Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami was the place to be Friday night as hundreds packed the place, welcoming a new year with family fun and lots of dancing.

The big stage featured some of the biggest names in music, with performances by Gente de Zona and Willy Chirino just to name a few.

Though COVID-19 did not cause the cancellation of Miami’s New Year’s Eve celebration, the rising of the big orange, Mr. Neon, was different.

“We are doing the next best thing,” said Monty Trainer, Chairman of the Greater Miami Host Committee. “We are doing a virtual image laser.”

The laser light show was ushered in after crew members in charge of installing the big orange came down with COVID-19.

“The only thing missing is the big orange itself, but the feeling will still be the same,” said Trainer.

A heavy law enforcement presence was also seen at the event.

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

