Rapper Kodak Black arrested on trespassing charge in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Rapper Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested early Saturday morning in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to authorities, Black was taken into custody just before 1:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Northwest 10th Drive.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the accusations against him were not immediately released.

Black previously had a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store commuted by President Donald Trump on his last day in office. He had served about half his sentence.

In April 2021, Black was sentenced to probation for assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room.

He was originally charged with rape, but accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree assault at the Florence County courthouse.

Black has sold over 30 million singles since 2014, and has had several multiplatinum and platinum-certified singles, including “Zeze,” “No Flockin’” and “Roll in Peace.”