South Florida couple celebrates 65th wedding anniversary

MIAMI – Love is in the air!

One South Florida couple is celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary, and let’s just say they’re having a honkin’ good time!

Family and friends passed by with a “honk and wave” at Arcola Lake Park in Miami on Friday to celebrate Plenty and Susie Whitehead.

Both are 86 years old, and they’ve spent more than six decades together.

Plenty told Local 10 News that the secret to a happy and long-lasting marriage “is being nice to one another and understanding one another.”

“I would like to say to my husband, ‘Thanks so much for being a good husband.’ I only knew one man in my life and I didn’t have to change,” Susie said.

While Susie was a housekeeper for two prominent local families, Plenty ran a landscaping business for 35 years. He also served as the Commissioner of Sports for the Miami-Dade County Youth League, treasurer for the Northside Optimist Club and a deacon for St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church.

The couple has two daughters together, Vivian and Olivia.

The two of them say this is a major milestone for them as they age gracefully.

The Whiteheads originally moved to Miami 66 years ago when they were both just 20 years old.