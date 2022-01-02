Good Samaritan springs into action, helping save 3 people after their plane crashed 10 miles off Marathon

A plane carrying three people crashed into the waters off the coast of Marathon last week.

MARATHON, Fla. – A plane carrying three people crashed into the waters off the coast of Marathon last week.

The Coast Guard credits a good Samaritan for helping them save that group from the sea.

The 22-year-old boat captain is Blake Alexander.

He spoke to Local 10 News Bridgette Matter and said the three passengers in the plane were waving frantically for help.

Video obtained by Local 10 News that was captured by Alexander shows the small plane in the ocean on Wednesday.

“I get closer and realize it was a plane, and I see what was three heads and their arms waving,” Alexander said.

The trio was flying out of Marathon when their small plane went down 10 miles offshore.

“It was definitely a sight to see out there for sure,” said Alexander.

Alexander called the Coast Guard, who arrived to help rescue the plane passengers.

He also posted the video on Tik Tok, and it hit 1,000,000 views overnight.

One of the passengers that was rescued from the plane contacted Alexander on Saturday to thank him.

Ad

“The lady messaged me yesterday, said she was thankful I was out there very thankful I saved their lives,” he said.

Alexander added that one of those passengers was also pregnant, and she has since called to say how thankful they were he saved them.