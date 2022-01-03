Family still hopes for answers 2 years after woman’s killing on I-95

Melissa Gonzalez, 22, was a Florida International University graduate and aspiring lawyer when she was shot dead by stray gunfire on Jan. 3, 2020.

MIAMI – In Spain, the family of Melissa Gonzalez from Miami and Cuba met at a church for a memorial to mark the two-year anniversary of her passing.

“I can’t live without her,” said mother Sheilla Nuñez before leaving to Madrid.

Her daughter’s murder remains an unsolved case, and Nuñez’s grief is matched only by a resolve to help police find the shooter.

Gonzalez, a Florida International University graduate and aspiring lawyer, was driving down I-95 south near the Northwest 79th Street exit with her boyfriend on Jan. 3, 2020, when a bullet pierced the car, striking and killing her.

She was 22.

Miami-Dade County Police believe Gonzalez was hit by a stray bullet stemming from gunfire along NW 83rd Street, which runs parallel to I-95.

A man who was on a road nearby but didn’t want to share his identity told Local 10 News that he heard the gunfire that night.

“It was like eight shots,” he said. “It was a handgun.”

“We know that night was this car here, this black car, in this area,” Nuñez said.

Detective Juan Segovia said: “We were able to pull surveillance footage from nearby businesses that depicts a vehicle and some individuals fleeing the area from where the shots originated.”

HELP US CATCH A MURDERER! Segment - 26🚨 Our Homicide Bureau detectives need your help to solve the murder of Melissa Gonzalez who was shot and killed while driving southbound on Interstate 95 (I-95) in the area of NW 79 Street on 1/3/20. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/dkJMfrdu0H — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 10, 2021

If you take a good look at the video, you can see someone jumping into that car.

“We know that some people know something,” Gonzalez’s uncle Justo Nuñez said.

The family is pleading for witnesses and community members who recognize that person or the car of interest to find the courage to call police.

“I appreciate any help, any information,” Sheilla Nuñez said.

“My sister, my mother, me, the whole family, we miss her,” Justo Nuñez added. “Do the right thing.”

If you have any information, you are asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477. You can remain anonymous. There is a $7,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.