Fire erupts inside church in city of Miami

(City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue)

MIAMI – A church in the city of Miami sustained significant damage after a fire broke out inside the two-story building Monday morning.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. at Iglesias de Dios at 1500 NW 29th St.

City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said crews arrived to find smoke billowing from the church.

He said firefighters went inside the church to extinguish the flames.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes and the primary search was clear, Sanchez said.

According to the lieutenant, no one was inside the church at the time.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit will determine the origin and cause of the fire.

No other details were immediately released.