Caught on Camera: $2,400 scooter stolen from doorstep of Fort Lauderdale apartment

Surveillance video taken last month captured a man stealing a $2,400 scooter from the doorstep of an apartment in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida man is hoping surveillance video helps police track down the thief who stole his scooter last month in Fort Lauderdale.

The video shows a man snatching the victim’s electric scooter right off the doorstep of his apartment on North Dixie Highway on Dec. 9.

The victim said the scooter is his only mode of transportation and is worth $2,400.

He believes two people may have been involved in the theft.

“This is my only means of transportation right now,” the victim said. “It’s my only means of getting to work. So now I’m spending $17 to go 2 miles to work (and) $17 to come back from work. It’s just ridiculous.”

Cameras caught a glimpse of the suspect’s neck, which seems to have a distinctive lump.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.