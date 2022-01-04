Norwegian Pearl returning to Port Miami after multiple crew members test positive for COVID-19

The omicron surge has caused the cancellation of a cruise that had just left Miami on a nearly two-week long voyage.

Several members of the crew tested positive for COVID-19.

Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter spoke to the husband of a passenger who said the cruise was planned two years ago but canceled because of the pandemic.

Now that ship, the Norwegian Pearl, has turned around after a day at sea because of Covid.

The ship was marked as yellow level which means the reported cases of Covid are enough for a CDC investigation.

The cruise was set to sail for 11 days to the Panama Canal.

Norwegian released a statement that said, in part:

“We made the difficult decision to cancel Norwegian Pearl’s January 3, 2022 voyage due to Covid related circumstances.”

John Leopoldo’s wife is currently on that ship, and he spoke with Local 10 News.

He said his wife told him 50 crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

“She’s just feeling so disappointed that this has been planned for so long and the cruise ship took so many precautions for everybody,” Leopoldo said.

His wife told him the ship will be back in Miami early Thursday morning and that as of now, it is operating normally.