Some South Florida children coming down with Flurona, combination of COVID-19 and flu

What medical experts say they are currently seeing with the omicron variant is a high number of positive cases in children coming through emergency rooms.

MIAMI – What medical experts say they are currently seeing with the omicron variant is a high number of positive cases in children coming through emergency rooms.

With flu season currently ongoing, it makes things even more complicated.

A dual diagnosis of the flu and COVID-19, sometimes called Flurona, is now being seen in South Florida.

“It sounds like a monster, Flurona,” said Ana, who has a daughter battling both Covid and the flu. “Saturday morning, she woke up with 102 fever, moaning and groaning in pain.

“I’m willing to raise my hand and say hey there is (Flurona). It’s not to be hush-hush about it it’s just to get people on the ball of understanding there’s a new thing out there.”

Doctor Jorge Perez is a pediatrician with Kidz Medical Services.

“During the winter months is when we start seeing the flus, especially influence, rsv, things that are common in children,” said Dr. Perez. “A lot of these kids are tested. Some come back positive for both influenza and or RSV and Covid.”

Ad

Dr. Perez said anytime a child is brought in for medical care right now, they are tested for all respiratory viruses, and while their symptoms might be hard to differentiate between, parents can take the same steps to avoid all of them.

“I would follow the same thing we’ve been following for the last now going on three years basically,” said Dr. Perez. “”Good handwashing, masking, social distancing.”

Doctors say the best line of defense against serious illness is getting vaccinated and taking boosters when appropriate, but for those kids who aren’t old enough, keeping them as safe as possible comes down to taking whatever precautions you can.

Especially since right now, those kids who are showing the more significant symptoms, are kids younger than five; kids who aren’t old enough to be vaccinated.