Argument between 2 people leads to shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police in Broward County responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

The scene unfolded along South Ocean Drive near Magnolia Terrace in Hollywood.

Investigators said two people who knew each other got into an argument.

Somehow, it escalated to the point where one of them was shot.

The victim was rushed to a Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are not searching for any suspects but did not announce any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.