Broward County will distribute at-home rapid COVID tests at three libraries

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County will distribute COVID-19 at-home rapid tests to residents this Saturday, Jan. 8th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents picking up the test kits must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household. Test kits will not be distributed inside the libraries.

The tests will be distributed while supplies last, on a first come, first served basis from the drive-through areas of the three following public libraries:

Margate Catherine Young Library

5810 Park Drive

Margate, FL 33063

Note: Library not open for regular services this day.

South Regional/Broward College Library

7300 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Note: Library also open for regular services this day.

Tyrone Bryant Branch Library

2230 NW 21st Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Note: Library not open for regular services this day.

For more information, click on this link.