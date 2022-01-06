Miami-Dade Public Schools offering take-home, rapid COVID test kits to employees, students

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public Schools has partnered with the county and health department to offer students and employees free, take-home, rapid COVID test kits on a first come, first served basis at select locations on Thursday.

Students and employees must provide their student ID number or employee number and present either a school or district-issued ID card to receive the test kits.

Students will be limited to one test kit, while district employees may receive up to two test kits.

The test kits will be given away from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:

American Adult and Community Education Center

18350 NW 67th Avenue

Hialeah, FL 33015

Miami Coral Park Adult-Community Education Center

8865 SW 16th Street

Miami, FL 33165

Robert Morgan Educational Center & Technical College

18180 SW 122nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33177

Miami Jackson Adult Education Center

1751 NW 36th Street

Miami, FL 33142

Miami Sunset Adult Education Center

13125 SW 72nd Street

Miami, FL 33183