Miami-Dade Public Schools offering take-home, rapid COVID test kits to employees, students

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public Schools has partnered with the county and health department to offer students and employees free, take-home, rapid COVID test kits on a first come, first served basis at select locations on Thursday.
Students and employees must provide their student ID number or employee number and present either a school or district-issued ID card to receive the test kits.
Students will be limited to one test kit, while district employees may receive up to two test kits.
The test kits will be given away from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:
American Adult and Community Education Center
18350 NW 67th Avenue
Hialeah, FL 33015
Miami Coral Park Adult-Community Education Center
8865 SW 16th Street
Miami, FL 33165
Robert Morgan Educational Center & Technical College
18180 SW 122nd Avenue
Miami, FL 33177
Miami Jackson Adult Education Center
1751 NW 36th Street
Miami, FL 33142
Miami Sunset Adult Education Center
13125 SW 72nd Street
Miami, FL 33183