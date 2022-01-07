74º
Fort Lauderdale officials celebrate new seawall to prevent flooding on Cordova Road

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Fort Lauderdale officials celebrated on Friday the completion of a project to mitigate flooding in a residential area.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale’s efforts to prevent flooding continue. On Friday, officials celebrated the completion of a project at Cordova Road, from Southeast Seventh and 12th streets.

The project included a new seawall, drainage, road restoration and landscaping infrastructure improvements. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the new seawall was a significant milestone.

“I have traveled on Cordova Road during King Tides, and you know you need a boat rather than a car to be able to navigate — literally navigate — through this area.”

The new seawall on Cordova Road extends from Southeast 12th Street to Southeast Seventh Street in Fort Lauderdale. (COF)

The previous structure was in disrepair and had a top elevation that was lower than the high tide events. Materializing the new seawall took almost two years and cost about $6 million.

“We also improved the upgraded drainage and larger swale that we now see here to absorb the water and anticipate the impact pushing it out into the Intracoastal,” Trantalis said.

During a red ribbon-cutting ceremony, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Ben Sorensen said there are still some final details pending such as painting and landscaping.

