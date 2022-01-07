Fort Lauderdale officials celebrate new seawall to prevent flooding on Cordova Road

Fort Lauderdale officials celebrated on Friday the completion of a project to mitigate flooding in a residential area.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale’s efforts to prevent flooding continue. On Friday, officials celebrated the completion of a project at Cordova Road, from Southeast Seventh and 12th streets.

The project included a new seawall, drainage, road restoration and landscaping infrastructure improvements. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the new seawall was a significant milestone.

“I have traveled on Cordova Road during King Tides, and you know you need a boat rather than a car to be able to navigate — literally navigate — through this area.”

The new seawall on Cordova Road extends from Southeast 12th Street to Southeast Seventh Street in Fort Lauderdale. (COF)

The previous structure was in disrepair and had a top elevation that was lower than the high tide events. Materializing the new seawall took almost two years and cost about $6 million.

“We also improved the upgraded drainage and larger swale that we now see here to absorb the water and anticipate the impact pushing it out into the Intracoastal,” Trantalis said.

Ad

During a red ribbon-cutting ceremony, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Ben Sorensen said there are still some final details pending such as painting and landscaping.