Fort Lauderdale officials celebrate new seawall to prevent flooding on Cordova Road

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale’s efforts to prevent flooding continue. On Friday, officials celebrated the completion of a project at Cordova Road, from Southeast Seventh and 12th streets.
The project included a new seawall, drainage, road restoration and landscaping infrastructure improvements. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the new seawall was a significant milestone.
“I have traveled on Cordova Road during King Tides, and you know you need a boat rather than a car to be able to navigate — literally navigate — through this area.”
The previous structure was in disrepair and had a top elevation that was lower than the high tide events. Materializing the new seawall took almost two years and cost about $6 million.
“We also improved the upgraded drainage and larger swale that we now see here to absorb the water and anticipate the impact pushing it out into the Intracoastal,” Trantalis said.
During a red ribbon-cutting ceremony, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Ben Sorensen said there are still some final details pending such as painting and landscaping.