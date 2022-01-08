Amy Schneider wins 28th game on ‘Jeopardy!’

Amy Schneider had her 28th win on "Jeopardy!" Friday with more than $1 million in winnings.

MIAMI – Amy Schneider won for the 28th time on “Jeopardy!” Friday night.

The 42-year-old engineering manager from Oakland, California, had a total of $1,019,600 in winnings.

During her Nov. 17 debut on the show, she became the first openly transgender contestant to compete.

To set the single-game winnings record, Schneider will have to beat James Holzhauer, who broke the record with $131,127 won in a single game in 2019. He had 32 consecutive wins from April to June 2019 in his 33 appearances, bringing in more than $2.4 million in winnings.