Nothing to smile about as toothbrush bandits rip off Tamarac store

Nothing to smile about at a Tamarac store as bandits help themselves to more than $1,000 worth of dental products on three different visits.

TAMARAC, Fla. – Surveillance video from a drugstore in Tamarac shows three different incidents where bandits walk into the store, go directly to the dental care aisle, grab several electric toothbrushes then leave and Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac district are asking the public’s help to find the thieves.

According to BSO, four people have stolen more than $1,000 worth of electric toothbrushes from the same store in the 3900 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

At approximately 5:56 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 16, BSO district deputies responded to the store after receiving a report that two subjects stole several electric toothbrushes.

According to investigators, two similar incidents occurred on Sept. 12 and Nov. 22 at the same location. Detectives said the main subject brings a different partner each time they shoplift from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Tamarac Detective E. Jonnalus at (954) 720-2225 or remain anonymous by contacting Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.