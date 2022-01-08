Pair arrested, charged with kidnapping man for 3 days and robbing him

A man and woman are being held without bond on some extremely disturbing charges.

MIAMI – A man and woman are being held without bond on some extremely disturbing charges.

According to police, 56-year-old Occius Dorsainvil and 51-year-old Marie Dorsainvil held a man against his will for three days in December.

Police said the pair chained the man up and threatened to shoot him, made him drink bleach and demanded cash and his car title, all with the purpose of forcing him to admit to cheating.

The man being held eventually ran for help.

According to an arrest report, both suspects confessed to the crimes.

They made an appearance in a Miami-Dade courtroom on Friday facing several charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.