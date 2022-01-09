Deputies investigate fatal shooting in West Park

WEST PARK, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Broward County.
It happened Saturday night near Southwest 21st Street and 59th Terrace in West Park.
Police said a man was shot multiple times.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
K-9 units and a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter was at the scene as deputies searched for the shooter.
Authorities have not announced any arrested or provided a description of any suspected shooter.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.