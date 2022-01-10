2022 legislative session largely driven by DeSantis agenda

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – There are two things the Legislature must tackle during its annual 60-day session: pass a massive state budget and redraw political maps.

There have already been more than 3,000 bills filed for the session that begins Tuesday, the vast majority of which won’t became law.

The session, though, will be largely driven by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ agenda as he seeks reelection in November.

DeSantis wants to get tough on undocumented aliens, stop schools and businesses from teaching critical race theory and create a new law enforcement office dedicated to fighting election fraud.

DeSantis also wants $1,000 bonuses for teachers and first responders and to save drivers $1 billion by having a gas tax holiday.