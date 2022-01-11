Judge refuses to delay Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial again

Judge Elizabeth Scherer speaks to Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, with his defense attorneys, David Wheeler, left, and Gabe Ermine, as he pleads guilty, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on all four criminal counts stemming from his attack on a Broward County jail guard in November 2018, Cruz's lawyers said Friday that he plans to plead guilty to the 2018 massacre at a Parkland high school. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The lead prosecutor in the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz told a judge on Tuesday that attorneys are not ready for the penalty phase to begin on Feb. 21.

It had been scheduled to begin in January before. Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz said it was in part because expert witnesses still need to be deposed.

“We have not received information from 10 of the experts,” Katz said in court.

Broward County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer responded swiftly. She ordered the prosecution and the defense to figure it out and be ready to start jury selection on Feb. 21.

“We understand there has been a pandemic getting in the way of getting this done quickly, but we want to make sure you understand what there is left to do for the state and defense.” Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus said.

The Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed 14 students and three school employees. Cruz pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

The 12 jurors will determine if Cruz, 23, should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. There is an evidentiary hearing on Jan. 24.