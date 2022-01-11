69º
Video shows man attempting to break into a pet grooming business in Miami

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

MIAMI – A Miami pet grooming business owner wants a vandal caught.

Surveillance video shows a man using a tool to damage the door of the business on New Year’s Eve off Northwest Seventh Street in Miami.

“He broke the lock of the back,” Yanet Chaviano, the store owner, said on Tuesday.

Chaviano is convinced the man was trying to break into her business.

There was also a white sports utility vehicle and a man riding a bicycle near the store. Chaviano said a person who was in the SUV tried to break into her business.

Chaviano is asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

About the Author:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

