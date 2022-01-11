‘World’s largest bounce house’ heads to South Florida

Bounce houses are not just for children’s birthday parties anymore. The Big Bounce America has created four inflatables meant for adults and they are coming to South Florida.

The company travels all across the country, hosting events that can be booked for families and adult only parties. Their biggest inflatable stands 32 feet tall and includes giant slides, basketball hoops and ball pits. Guinness has even certified it as the World’s largest bounce house.

The Big Bounce America (Courtesy: The Big Bounce America)

The company will make a stop in Boca Raton at Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park, 20405 Ampitheater Circle, from Friday, Jan. 21 through Sunday, Jan. 23.

Guests can also visit the site in Miramar at the end of the month, at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., on Friday, Jan. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 30.

For more information about these events and how to purchase tickets, click on this link.