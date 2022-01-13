FHP: Man arrested after stealing pickup truck, crashing in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man Wednesday after he stole a red Ford pickup truck and then fled from troopers when they tried to pull him over, authorities said.

According to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, troopers received a LO Jack stolen vehicle alert on Okeechobee Road near Krome Avenue.

He said troopers spotted the truck driving recklessly in the northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road.

They attempted to pull over the driver, later identified as Yurianne Hervis-Gonzalez, 41, but he fled, leading troopers on a chase into Pembroke Pines, Camacho said.

According to Camacho, Hervis-Gonzalez lost control of the truck as he was trying to turn right onto eastbound Johnson Street and crashed into a marked FHP unit.

He was immediately taken into custody after the crash.

Camacho said the suspect and trooper were not injured.

Hervis-Gonzalez faces charges of grand theft, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

He was brought back down to Miami-Dade County where the chase originated and is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.