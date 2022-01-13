Princess Cruise Lines pleads guilty to probation violation

MIAMI – Princess Cruises has pleaded guilty to violating its probation related to previous environmental crimes.

Court records show company officials signed a plea agreement Wednesday in Miami federal court.

The company must pay a $1 million criminal fine and undertake remedial measures to ensure that it and its parent company, Carnival Corporation, establish and maintain an independent internal investigative office.

Princess was fined $40 million in 2017 after pleading guilty to felony charges stemming from its deliberate dumping of oil-contaminated waste from one of its vessels and intentional acts to cover it up.

Princess was convicted of six probation violations in 2019 and fined an additional $20 million.