2 shot at cargo area near Miami International Airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A dispute resulted in a shooting on Thursday night in a cargo area near Miami International Airport, police said.

Miami-Dade Detective Argemis “AC” Colome released a statement saying the shooting was at 2360 NW 66th Ave.

“We heard from MDPD that two people were shot and the shooter is in police custody,” said Greg Chin, a spokesman for MIA.

According to Chin, the location of the shooting is a property occupied by Cargo Force, a freight forwarding company.

Miami police officers surrounded a vehicle that was parked outside of the Miami VA Medical Center at 1201 NW 16th St.

The vehicle was related to the shooting near MIA, Miami police said.

Crime scene