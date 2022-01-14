2 shot at cargo area near Miami International Airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A dispute resulted in a shooting on Thursday night in a cargo area near Miami International Airport, police said.
Miami-Dade Detective Argemis “AC” Colome released a statement saying the shooting was at 2360 NW 66th Ave.
“We heard from MDPD that two people were shot and the shooter is in police custody,” said Greg Chin, a spokesman for MIA.
According to Chin, the location of the shooting is a property occupied by Cargo Force, a freight forwarding company.
Miami police officers surrounded a vehicle that was parked outside of the Miami VA Medical Center at 1201 NW 16th St.
The vehicle was related to the shooting near MIA, Miami police said.
This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.
