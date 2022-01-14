8-year-old falls 7 stories from building and miraculously survives, mother says

A boy falls out of an apartment window in North Miami and his mother said the fact that he survived is nothing short of a miracle.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A boy who fell seven stories from a North Miami apartment building last week survived and his mother, Maria, calls it a miracle.

It happened on Saturday, Jan. 8. The 8-year-old boy’s father told Local 10 News that his son was leaning against a window screen in the family’s seventh floor apartment and the screen gave way.

Cell phone video shows paramedics frantically working on the boy after the accident.

The mother didn’t want her face shown on television because she is asking for privacy, but she told Local 10 News that she wants to share the miracle. She believed her boy was saved because “God has the last word.”

“For me, this is an opportunity to make this miracle known,” Maria said.

Almost a week later, Maria, said her child is in stable condition, but as he continues to heal, Maria said she is asking for prayers.

Police are investigating the incident.