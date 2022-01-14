LGBTQ activist who took on Florida anti-gay marriage ban found dead in landfill

Detectives are investigating the death of Jorge Diaz-Johnston, who took on Florida’s anti-gay marriage ban and won a landmark same-sex marriage case in Miami-Dade County.

After vanishing on Jan. 3 from Tallahassee, detectives found him dead in a landfill on Saturday morning in Jackson County. He was 54.

Diaz-Johnson is survived by his husband, Don Johnston, and his brother Manny Diaz, the former mayor of Miami.

“He touched so many people with his kind and generous heart,” Johnston wrote on Facebook.

Diaz released a statement saying in part, “My brother was such a special gift to this world whose heart and legacy will continue to live on for generations to come.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call 1-850-891-4200.

I am profoundly appreciative of the outpouring of support shown to me, my brother-in-law Don, and my family after the loss of my brother, Jorge Diaz-Johnston.

My brother was such a special gift to this world whose heart and legacy will continue to live on for generations to come. I am also so very grateful to the Tallahassee Police Department- with the support of Mayor Daley and City Manager Reed- who have worked tirelessly to locate and investigate the circumstances surrounding my brother’s disappearance.

Their commitment has meant the world to my family and will continue to mean the world in our search for justice. We kindly ask for privacy and continued prayers.

Local 10 News Anchor/Reporter Glenna Milberg and Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.