Suspect rams Broward deputy with vehicle during arrest

Carlos Alberto Valladares Lugo was wanted on a gun-related crime, and a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy suffered a serious injury to one of his legs trying to apprehend him, authorities say.

MARGATE, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy was rushed to a hospital with a serious leg injury suffered during an arrest Friday, the agency said.

It happened around noon at a Margate shopping center on Royal Palm Boulevard, just west of Rock Island Road.

BSO said deputies were trying to arrest Alberto Valladares Lugo, 34, in connection to a gun-related crime from earlier this week when he rammed his car into several patrol cars.

Sky 10 was over the scene as a man was placed in handcuffs and into the back of a BSO vehicle.

Lugo was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a violent career offender.

Investigators say he went to Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes on Monday to get a gun that he said was in a student’s backpack.

BSO now has that gun.

Fort Lauderdale police also tell Local 10 News that Lugo was wanted in a case where a couple’s car was stolen twice in a week.