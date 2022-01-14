Suspect rams Broward deputy with vehicle during arrest

MARGATE, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy was rushed to a hospital with a serious leg injury suffered during an arrest Friday, the agency said.
It happened around noon at a Margate shopping center on Royal Palm Boulevard, just west of Rock Island Road.
BSO said deputies were trying to arrest Alberto Valladares Lugo, 34, in connection to a gun-related crime from earlier this week when he rammed his car into several patrol cars.
Sky 10 was over the scene as a man was placed in handcuffs and into the back of a BSO vehicle.
Lugo was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a violent career offender.
Investigators say he went to Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes on Monday to get a gun that he said was in a student’s backpack.
BSO now has that gun.
Fort Lauderdale police also tell Local 10 News that Lugo was wanted in a case where a couple’s car was stolen twice in a week.