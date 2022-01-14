Tractor trailer collides with car, spills fuel in tobacco shop parking lot

A tractor trailer crashed into a car, then loses control and careens into a parking lot of a tobacco shop.

WEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A tractor trailer collided with a car on Krome Avenue on Friday morning during rush hour, then the driver of the truck lost control and careened into the parking lot of a tobacco shop. That’s when fuel began to spill out of the tractor trailer, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Krome Avenue South at Southwest 8th Street.

Two people in the silver Toyota sedan were airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital with serious injuries, according to FHP.

The left lane remains blocked as the clean up and investigation continues.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and the Division of Environmental Resources Management (DERM) was notified because of the fuel leak.