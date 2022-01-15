Large fire breaks out at Opa-locka junkyard

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A large fire broke out in Miami-Dade County on Saturday, leading to a large response from firefighters.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, several vehicles caught on fire at a junkyard in Opa-locka near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 127th Street.

Firefighters tried to contain the blaze to the junkyard, but it became a second alarm fire, requiring additional backup and resources, authorities said.

Eventually the fire was contained and extinguished.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.