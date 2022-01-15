72º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Large fire breaks out at Opa-locka junkyard

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Opa-locka
Crews battle a fire at an Opa-locka junkyard. (WPLG)

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A large fire broke out in Miami-Dade County on Saturday, leading to a large response from firefighters.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, several vehicles caught on fire at a junkyard in Opa-locka near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 127th Street.

Firefighters tried to contain the blaze to the junkyard, but it became a second alarm fire, requiring additional backup and resources, authorities said.

Eventually the fire was contained and extinguished.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter